Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 725,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

