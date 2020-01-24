Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$174.56.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$144.31. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$131.31 and a 1 year high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

