Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$188.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$174.44.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$141.93. The stock had a trading volume of 279,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$131.31 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

