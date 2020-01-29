Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.32

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.32 and traded as high as $145.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $145.62, with a volume of 135,579 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTC.A shares. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.39.

Canadian Tire Company Profile (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

