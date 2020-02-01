Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

TSE CU opened at C$40.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.53. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$32.93 and a 52-week high of C$40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$885.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

