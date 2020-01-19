Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.15

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.10, with a volume of 93956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$885.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

