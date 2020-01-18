Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $9.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

About Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

