Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Candente Copper shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 297,000 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $8.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund