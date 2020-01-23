CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Down 13.5%

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX) fell 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 116,035 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 257,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

