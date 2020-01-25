Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cango’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cango an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CANG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE CANG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com