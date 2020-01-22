Cango (NYSE:CANG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CANG. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

