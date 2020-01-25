Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Up 5.8%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.38, 999,915 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,348,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, an early stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies. The company focuses on developing and marketing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?