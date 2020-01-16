Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cannae has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Cannae’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,801.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

