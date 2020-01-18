CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading Up 5.4%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.17, approximately 4,713,119 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,842,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

The stock has a market cap of $157.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CannTrust (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

