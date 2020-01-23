Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.42

Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.42 and traded as high as $28.00. Canon shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 69,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Canon had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 390,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canon by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Canon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Canon by 1,438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

