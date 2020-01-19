Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.11). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,546 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 12,448,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,193. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

