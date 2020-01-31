Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading 10.9% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92, 10,605,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 10,490,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Overbought