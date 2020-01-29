Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

