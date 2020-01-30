Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) traded up 1% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as high as C$30.33 and last traded at C$30.05, 239,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,435,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.76.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEED. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Roth IRA