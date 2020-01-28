Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE PBY.UN remained flat at $C$11.11 on Tuesday. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.94. Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.88.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

