Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Down 20%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) was down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 32,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

