Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $359.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $359.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA opened at $315.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.02. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

