Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $315.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $33.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $32.54 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.92.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $268.85 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank grew its position in Biogen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Biogen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2,572.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection