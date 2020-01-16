Cantor Fitzgerald Raises IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $74.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

INFO stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,977,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 24.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.1% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 67,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

