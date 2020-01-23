Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.72% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in R1 RCM by 179.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

