Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,757. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $144.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock worth $197,239,290. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

