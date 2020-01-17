Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Canyon Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 132,406 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $68.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.17.

About Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and bauxite properties in West Africa. The company holds interest in the Taparko North project, the Tao project, the Pinarello project, the Konkolikan project, and the Derosa project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Minim Martap located in the Adamawa region of Cameroon.

