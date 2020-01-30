Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners