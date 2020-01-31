Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG remained flat at $$28.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

