Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.87

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.87 and traded as low as $58.76. Capital Drilling shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 48,983 shares.

CAPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.10) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

About Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

