Capital One Financial (COF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COF opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF