Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $527.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.19%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

