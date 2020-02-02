Capital One Financial Comments on Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.02 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

