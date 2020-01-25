Capital One Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

COF opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

