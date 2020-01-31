Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High