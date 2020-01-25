Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE COF opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

