Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Halliburton by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Halliburton by 29.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $78,695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Halliburton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

