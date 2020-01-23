Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.14.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 182,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after buying an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 361,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 123,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

