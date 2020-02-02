Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.77.

COF traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. 2,637,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after buying an additional 368,474 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,259,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after buying an additional 288,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

