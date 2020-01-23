Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $106.88 and last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 131873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

