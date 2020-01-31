Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NYSE:DVN opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?