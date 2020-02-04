Capital One Financial Weighs in on LTC Properties Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE LTC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 344.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

