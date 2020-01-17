Capital One Financial Weighs in on Stag Industrial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,663,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

