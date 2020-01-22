Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of TRGP opened at $40.22 on Monday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Growth Stocks