Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.73

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.73 and last traded at C$35.69, with a volume of 375762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$484.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

