Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) will issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPLP opened at $12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

CPLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

