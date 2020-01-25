Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.50, approximately 265,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 123,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

