Capital Product Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 899 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 970% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $227.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

