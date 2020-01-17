Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 88.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Regional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.80 ($0.41).

Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41. Capital & Regional has a twelve month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44).

In other news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte bought 24,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

