Capital Southwest Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Securities started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

